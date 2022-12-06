Gujarat Election: Jamnagar North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jamnagar North constituency (AC no.78) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2040. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jamnagar North is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha) won Jamnagar North Assembly constituency seat after securing 84327 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya by a margin of 40963 votes.



In 2017, Jamnagar North constituency had 218785 voters, including 113754 males and 105031 females.



The Jamnagar North assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.264% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.