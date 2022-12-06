Gujarat Election: Jamnagar Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jamnagar Rural constituency (AC no.77) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2039. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jamnagar Rural is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jamnagar Rural constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai won Jamnagar Rural Assembly constituency seat after securing 70750 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Raghavjibhai Hansarajbhai by a margin of 6397 votes.



In 2017, Jamnagar Rural constituency had 223516 voters, including 116911 males and 106605 females.



The Jamnagar Rural assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.502% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.