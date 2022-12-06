Gujarat Election: Jetpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jetpur constituency (AC no.138) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2104. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jetpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jetpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai won Jetpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 77701 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai by a margin of 3052 votes.



In 2017, Jetpur constituency had 244930 voters, including 125961 males and 118969 females.

The Jetpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.58% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

