In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jhagadia constituency (AC no.152) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 1, 2026. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jhagadia is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the two seats won by the BTP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BTP candidate Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh won Jhagadia Assembly constituency seat after securing 113854 votes. The BTP candidate defeated BJP candidate Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava by a margin of 48948 votes.



In 2017, Jhagadia constituency had 232305 voters, including 119097 males and 113206 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Jhagadia assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.937% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

