Gujarat Election: Jhalod Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jhalod constituency (AC no.130) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2096. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jhalod is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai won Jhalod Assembly constituency seat after securing 86077 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai by a margin of 25410 votes.



In 2017, Jhalod constituency had 224394 voters, including 113461 males and 110933 females.



The Jhalod assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.186% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.