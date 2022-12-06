Gujarat Election: Kalavad S.C. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kalavad S.C. constituency (AC no.76) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2038. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Kalavad S.C. is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kalavad S.C. constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Musadiya Pravinbhai Narashibhai won Kalavad S.C. Assembly constituency seat after securing 78085 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ghaiyada Muljibhai Dayabhai by a margin of 32951 votes.



In 2017, Kalavad S.C. constituency had 215156 voters, including 112486 males and 102668 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Kalavad S.C. assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.056% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.