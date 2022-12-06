Gujarat Election: Kalol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kalol constituency (AC no.38) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2053. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Kalol is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kalol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Baldevji Chanduji Thakor won Kalol Assembly constituency seat after securing 82886 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dr.Atulbhai K. Patel by a margin of 7965 votes.

In 2017, Kalol constituency had 224175 voters, including 115720 males and 108453 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Kalol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.974% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.