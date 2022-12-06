Gujarat Election: Kamrej Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kamrej constituency (AC no.158) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2032. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Kamrej is a legislative assembly constituency in Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kamrej constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate V.D.Zalavadiya won Kamrej Assembly constituency seat after securing 147371 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ashok (Jiravala) by a margin of 28191 votes.



In 2017, Kamrej constituency had 428700 voters, including 235590 males and 193110 females.



The Kamrej assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.927% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

