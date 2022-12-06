Gujarat Election: Kaprada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kaprada constituency (AC no.181) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2055. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Kaprada is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai won Kaprada Assembly constituency seat after securing 93000 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Raut Madhubhai Bapubhai by a margin of 170 votes.



In 2017, Kaprada constituency had 232230 voters, including 117534 males and 114696 females.



The Kaprada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.462% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

