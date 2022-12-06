Gujarat Election: Karanj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Karanj constituency (AC no.162) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2036. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Karanj is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Karanj constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Ghoghari Pravinbhai Manjibhai won Karanj Assembly constituency seat after securing 58673 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bhumbhaliya Bhaveshbhai Govindbhai (Advocate) by a margin of 35598 votes.



In 2017, Karanj constituency had 161275 voters, including 93886 males and 67382 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters.



The Karanj assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 64.89% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

