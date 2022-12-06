Gujarat Election: Katargam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Katargam constituency (AC no.166) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2040. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Katargam is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Katargam constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya (Vinubhai Ningala) won Katargam Assembly constituency seat after securing 125387 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Jignesh Jivani (Mevasa) by a margin of 79230 votes.



In 2017, Katargam constituency had 277541 voters, including 154840 males and 122701 females.



The Katargam assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 69.412% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.