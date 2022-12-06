Gujarat Election: Keshod Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Keshod constituency (AC no.88) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2050. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Keshod is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Keshod constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Devabhai Punjabhai Malam won Keshod Assembly constituency seat after securing 71425 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Jayeshkumar Valjibhai Ladani by a margin of 10806 votes.



In 2017, Keshod constituency had 225272 voters, including 117344 males and 107928 females.



The Keshod assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.025% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.