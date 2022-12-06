Gujarat Election: Khambhalia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Khambhalia constituency (AC no.81) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2043. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Khambhalia is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Khambhalia constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam won Khambhalia Assembly constituency seat after securing 79779 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda by a margin of 11046 votes.



In 2017, Khambhalia constituency had 264794 voters, including 137392 males and 127397 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.



The Khambhalia assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.665% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.