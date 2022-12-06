Gujarat Election: Khambhat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Khambhat constituency (AC no.108) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2074. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Khambhat is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) won Khambhat Assembly constituency seat after securing 71459 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal by a margin of 2318 votes. In 2017, Khambhat constituency had 213702 voters, including 111949 males and 101753 females. The Khambhat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.731% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.