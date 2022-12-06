Gujarat Election: Lathi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Lathi constituency (AC no.96) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2058. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Lathi is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Lathi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Virajibhai Thummar won Lathi Assembly constituency seat after securing 64743 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Gopalbhai (Chamardi) by a margin of 9343 votes. In 2017, Lathi constituency had 209466 voters, including 108264 males and 101202 females. The Lathi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.609% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.