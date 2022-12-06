Gujarat Election: Limbayat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Limbayat constituency (AC no.163) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2037. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Limbayat is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai won Limbayat Assembly constituency seat after securing 93585 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dr. Ravindra Suklal Patil by a margin of 31951 votes.



In 2017, Limbayat constituency had 259916 voters, including 147067 males and 112843 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.



The Limbayat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.732% in 2017, according to the Election Commission of India.

