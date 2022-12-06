Gujarat Election: Limbdi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Limbdi constituency (AC no.61) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 1, 2023. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Limbdi is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Limbdi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kolipatel Somabhai Gandalal won Limbdi Assembly constituency seat after securing 83909 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana by a margin of 14651 votes. In 2017, Limbdi constituency had 259915 voters, including 137493 males and 122421 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Limbdi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.136 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.