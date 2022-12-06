Gujarat Election: Lunawada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Lunawada constituency (AC no.122) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2088. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Lunawada is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. This is one of the three seats won by an independent candidate in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Lunawada constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, IND candidate Rathod Ratansinh Magansinh won Lunawada Assembly constituency seat after securing 55098 votes. The IND candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Manojkumar Rayajibhai by a margin of 3200 votes.



In 2017, Lunawada constituency had 260748 voters, including 133720 males and 127027 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Lunawada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 30.885% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.