Gujarat Election: Lunawada Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Lunawada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Lunawada is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 19:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Lunawada constituency (AC no.122) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2088. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 
 
The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.
 
 Lunawada is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. This is one of the three seats won by an independent candidate in 2017 Assembly election.
 
 Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Lunawada constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

 
In Gujarat election 2017, IND candidate Rathod Ratansinh Magansinh won Lunawada Assembly constituency seat after securing 55098 votes. The IND candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Manojkumar Rayajibhai by a margin of 3200 votes.
 
 In 2017, Lunawada constituency had 260748 voters, including 133720 males and 127027 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.
 
 The Lunawada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 30.885% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Elections

What's Brewing

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

 