Gujarat Election: Mahesana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mahesana constituency (AC no.25) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2040. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Mahesana is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Nitinbhai Ratilal won Mahesana Assembly constituency seat after securing 90235 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Jivabhai Ambalal by a margin of 7137 votes.

In 2017, Mahesana constituency had 259469 voters, including 134785 males and 124684 females.

The Mahesana assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.445% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





