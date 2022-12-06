Gujarat Election: Mahudha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mahudha constituency (AC no.118) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2084. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Mahudha is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Mahudha constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar won Mahudha Assembly constituency seat after securing 78006 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Bharatsinh Raysingbhai Parmar by a margin of 13601 votes.



In 2017, Mahudha constituency had 223910 voters, including 116166 males and 107738 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.



The Mahudha assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.573% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.