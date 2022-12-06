Gujarat Election: Mahuva Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mahuva constituency (AC no.170) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2044. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Mahuva is a legislative assembly constituency in Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Dhodiya Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai won Mahuva Assembly constituency seat after securing 82607 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chaudhari Dr. Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai by a margin of 6433 votes.



In 2017, Mahuva constituency had 214634 voters, including 106081 males and 108553 females.



The Mahuva assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.844% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

