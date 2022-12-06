Gujarat Election: Majura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Majura constituency (AC no.165) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2039. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Majura is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Majura constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi won Majura Assembly constituency seat after securing 116741 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kothari Ashok Mohanlal by a margin of 85827 votes.



In 2017, Majura constituency had 245040 voters, including 134758 males and 110279 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.



The Majura assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 76.424% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

