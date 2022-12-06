Gujarat Election: Mangrol Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Mangrol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 06 2022, 18:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mangrol constituency (AC no.89) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2051. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 
 
The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.
 
Mangrol is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.
 
Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Mangrol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Vaja Babubhai Kalabhai won Mangrol Assembly constituency seat after securing 71654 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai by a margin of 13914 votes.
 
In 2017, Mangrol constituency had 206403 voters, including 106678 males and 99725 females.
 
The Mangrol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.574% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India. 

