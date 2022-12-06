Gujarat Election: Manjalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Manjalpur constituency (AC no.145) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2111. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Manjalpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Manjalpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Yogesh Patel won Manjalpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 105036 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri (Chirag Zaveri ) by a margin of 56362 votes.



In 2017, Manjalpur constituency had 232669 voters, including 120788 males and 111880 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Manjalpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 64.706% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

