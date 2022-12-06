Gujarat Election: Matar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Matar constituency (AC no.115) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2081. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Matar is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki won Matar Assembly constituency seat after securing 81509 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Sanjaybhai Haribhai by a margin of 2406 votes.



In 2017, Matar constituency had 226336 voters, including 117124 males and 109210 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Matar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.771% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.