Gujarat Election: Mehmedabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mehmedabad constituency (AC no.117) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2083. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Mehmedabad is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Mehmedabad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Chauhan Arjunsinh Udesinh won Mehmedabad Assembly constituency seat after securing 88913 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Gautambhai Ravjibhai Chauhan by a margin of 20918 votes.



In 2017, Mehmedabad constituency had 226493 voters, including 116400 males and 110089 females. The constituency also had 4 third gender voters.



The Mehmedabad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.568% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.