In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Morbi constituency (AC no.65) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2027. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Morbi is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Morbi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Brijesh Merja won Morbi Assembly constituency seat after securing 89396 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal by a margin of 3419 votes. In 2017, Morbi constituency had 256015 voters, including 134314 males and 121699 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters. The Morbi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.435 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.