In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Morva Hadaf constituency (AC no.125) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2091. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Morva Hadaf is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. This is one of the three seats won by an independent candidate in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, IND candidate Khant Bhupendrasinh Vechatbhai won Morva Hadaf Assembly constituency seat after securing 58513 votes. The IND candidate defeated BJP candidate Dindor Vikramsinh Ramsinh by a margin of 4366 votes.



In 2017, Morva Hadaf constituency had 199749 voters, including 101817 males and 97932 females.



The Morva Hadaf assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.894% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.