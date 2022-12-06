Gujarat Election: Nadiad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Nadiad constituency (AC no.116) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2082. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Nadiad is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai(Gotiyo) won Nadiad Assembly constituency seat after securing 90221 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Jitendra Suryakantbhai Patel (Azad) by a margin of 20838 votes.



In 2017, Nadiad constituency had 248542 voters, including 127045 males and 121460 females. The constituency also had 37 third gender voters.



The Nadiad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.298% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

