Gujarat Election: Naranpura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Naranpura constituency (AC no.45) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2060. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Naranpura is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kaushikbhai Jamnadas Patel (Kaushik Patel) won Naranpura Assembly constituency seat after securing 106458 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Nitinbhai Kantibhai Patel by a margin of 66215 votes.

In 2017, Naranpura constituency had 229840 voters, including 118458 males and 111380 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Naranpura assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 69.275% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.