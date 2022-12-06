Gujarat Election: Naroda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Naroda constituency (AC no.47) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2062. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Naroda is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Naroda constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Thawani Balram Khubchand won Naroda Assembly constituency seat after securing 108168 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Tiwari Omprakash Darogaprasad by a margin of 60142 votes.

In 2017, Naroda constituency had 264314 voters, including 140804 males and 123488 females. The constituency also had 22 third gender voters.

The Naroda assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 65.015% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.