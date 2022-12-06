Gujarat Election: Navsari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Navsari constituency (AC no.175) in Navsari district went to polls on December 1, 2049. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Navsari is a legislative assembly constituency in Navsari district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Navsari constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Piyushbhai Dinkerbhai Desai won Navsari Assembly constituency seat after securing 100060 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bhavnaben Anilbhai Patel by a margin of 46095 votes.



In 2017, Navsari constituency had 228781 voters, including 115878 males and 112884 females. The constituency also had 19 third gender voters.



The Navsari assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 61.254% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

