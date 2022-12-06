Gujarat Election: Petlad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Petlad constituency (AC no.113) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2079. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Petlad is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Petlad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Niranjan Patel won Petlad Assembly constituency seat after securing 81127 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel (C.D.Patel) by a margin of 10644 votes.



In 2017, Petlad constituency had 218815 voters, including 113216 males and 105545 females. The constituency also had 54 third gender voters.



The Petlad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.652% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

