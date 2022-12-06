Gujarat Election: Rajkot East Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Rajkot East constituency (AC no.68) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2030. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Rajkot East is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Rajkot East constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Arvind Raiyani won Rajkot East Assembly constituency seat after securing 93087 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Mitul Donga by a margin of 22782 votes. In 2017, Rajkot East constituency had 260007 voters, including 137708 males and 122299 females. The Rajkot East assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.02 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.