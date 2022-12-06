Gujarat Election: Rajkot Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Rajkot Rural constituency (AC no.71) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2033. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Rajkot Rural is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Lakhabhai Sagathiya won Rajkot Rural Assembly constituency seat after securing 92114 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya by a margin of 2179 votes.

In 2017, Rajkot Rural constituency had 300077 voters, including 158048 males and 142028 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Rajkot Rural assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.491% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.