Gujarat Election: Rajkot South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Rajkot South constituency (AC no.70) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2032. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Rajkot South is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Rajkot South constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Govindbhai Patel won Rajkot South Assembly constituency seat after securing 98951 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dr. Dinesh Chovatiya by a margin of 47121 votes. In 2017, Rajkot South constituency had 242500 voters, including 124794 males and 117703 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters. The Rajkot South assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.898 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.