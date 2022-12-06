Gujarat Election: Rajkot West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Rajkot West constituency (AC no.69) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2031. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Rajkot West is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Rajkot West constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Vijay Rupani won Rajkot West Assembly constituency seat after securing 131586 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Indranil Rajguru by a margin of 53755 votes. In 2017, Rajkot West constituency had 316710 voters, including 161268 males and 155439 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters. The Rajkot West assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.983 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.