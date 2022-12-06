Gujarat Election: Raopura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Raopura constituency (AC no.144) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2110. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Raopura is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Rajendra Trivedi "Rajubhai Vakil" won Raopura Assembly constituency seat after securing 107225 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chandrakant R. Shrivastav "Bhatthubhai" by a margin of 36696 votes.



In 2017, Raopura constituency had 273417 voters, including 139473 males and 133904 females. The constituency also had 40 third gender voters.



The Raopura assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.159% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

