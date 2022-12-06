Gujarat Election: Sabarmati Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sabarmati constituency (AC no.55) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2070. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Sabarmati is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sabarmati constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (Dalal) won Sabarmati Assembly constituency seat after securing 113503 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dr. Jitubhai Patel by a margin of 68810 votes. In 2017, Sabarmati constituency had 253585 voters, including 132882 males and 120696 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters. The Sabarmati assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 67.438 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.