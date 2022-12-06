Gujarat Election: Sanand Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sanand constituency (AC no.40) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2055. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Sanand is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sanand constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel won Sanand Assembly constituency seat after securing 67692 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dabhi Pushpaben Jorubhai by a margin of 7721 votes.

In 2017, Sanand constituency had 243471 voters, including 126732 males and 116735 females. The constituency also had 4 third gender voters.

The Sanand assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 36.653% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.