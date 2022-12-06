Gujarat Election: Sankheda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sankheda constituency (AC no.139) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2105. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Sankheda is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sankheda constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi won Sankheda Assembly constituency seat after securing 90669 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal by a margin of 13088 votes.



In 2017, Sankheda constituency had 253685 voters, including 130516 males and 123166 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.

The Sankheda assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.166% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

