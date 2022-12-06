Gujarat Election: Shehra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Shehra constituency (AC no.124) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2090. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Shehra is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Ahir(Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai won Shehra Assembly constituency seat after securing 100383 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chauhan Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh by a margin of 41069 votes.



In 2017, Shehra constituency had 233401 voters, including 120862 males and 112538 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Shehra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.944% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.