Gujarat Election: Surat North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Surat North constituency (AC no.160) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2034. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Surat North is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Surat North constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai won Surat North Assembly constituency seat after securing 58788 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai by a margin of 20022 votes.



In 2017, Surat North constituency had 157251 voters, including 83549 males and 73688 females. The constituency also had 14 third gender voters.



The Surat North assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.272% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

