Gujarat Election: Talaja Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Talaja constituency (AC no.100) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2062. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Talaja is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Talaja constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya won Talaja Assembly constituency seat after securing 66862 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chauhan Gautambhai Gopabhai by a margin of 1779 votes. In 2017, Talaja constituency had 222131 voters, including 117392 males and 104739 females. The Talaja assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.541% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.