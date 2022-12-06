Gujarat Election: Thakkarbapa Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Thakkarbapa Nagar constituency (AC no.48) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2063. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Thakkarbapa Nagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kakadiya Vallabhbhai Gobarbhai won Thakkarbapa Nagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 88124 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Babubhai Mavjibhai Mangukiya by a margin of 34088 votes.

In 2017, Thakkarbapa Nagar constituency had 223432 voters, including 118881 males and 104545 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.

The Thakkarbapa Nagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.422% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.