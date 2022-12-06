Gujarat Election: Thasra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Thasra constituency (AC no.119) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2085. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Thasra is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar won Thasra Assembly constituency seat after securing 87567 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ramsinh Parmar by a margin of 7028 votes.



In 2017, Thasra constituency had 250240 voters, including 129902 males and 120336 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Thasra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.027% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.