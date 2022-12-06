Gujarat Election: Udhna Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Udhna constituency (AC no.164) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2038. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Udhna is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Udhna constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Vivek Narottambhai won Udhna Assembly constituency seat after securing 87884 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Satishbhai Champakbhai by a margin of 42528 votes.



In 2017, Udhna constituency had 233618 voters, including 137574 males and 96037 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters.



The Udhna assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 61.681% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.