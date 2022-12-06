Gujarat Election: Umbergaon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Umbergaon constituency (AC no.182) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2056. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Umbergaon is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Umbergaon constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai won Umbergaon Assembly constituency seat after securing 96004 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Ashokbhai Mohnabhai by a margin of 41690 votes.



In 2017, Umbergaon constituency had 244482 voters, including 130515 males and 113967 females.



The Umbergaon assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 60.778% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

