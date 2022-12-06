Gujarat Election: Una Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Una constituency (AC no.93) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2055. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Una is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Una constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai won Una Assembly constituency seat after securing 72775 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki by a margin of 4928 votes. In 2017, Una constituency had 233507 voters, including 121216 males and 112291 females. The Una assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.234% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.