Gujarat Election: Vadodara City Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vadodara City constituency (AC no.141) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2107. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Vadodara City is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Vadodara City constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Manisha Vakil won Vadodara City Assembly constituency seat after securing 116367 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Anil Parmar by a margin of 52383 votes.



In 2017, Vadodara City constituency had 274421 voters, including 141567 males and 132852 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Vadodara City assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 61.605% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

